Gunmen Kill Two Farmers, Injure Four Others in Plateau Community

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Vatt community of Foron District in Barakin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State yesterday came under attack, as two farmers were gunned down and four others wounded in their farms by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen.

A source in the community said the incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday when the farmers were cultivating in their farms, adding that the gunmen who had laid siege in the community descended on them, shot two dead and injured four others.

He said: “At about 10:30 a.m. last Tuesday, not less than eight armed Fulani men opened heavy gunfire on our local farmers, and we lost two youths.

“Other farmers narrowly escaped into nearby bushes, if not, the score of deaths would have been more.

“Mr. Pam Bulus, 23, and Chun Toma, 20, both from neighbouring Uddeh village were attacked by a group of eight armed men while working in a farm.”

The police and the state government have yet to confirm the attack, but local vigilante group reportedly went after the assailants.

Efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relation Officer, Mr. Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, were unsuccessful as the calls put across to his phone did not connect.

A community leader in the area, Pwajok Simon, who lamented the killings, called on the state and federal government to come to their rescue as the attacks have become too frequent.