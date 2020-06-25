Ghana Promises to Restore Demolished Nigerian Diplomatic Building to its Original State

To issue land title certificate to Nigeria’s High Commission to regularise ownership of property

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Government of Ghana has assured that it would ensure that the demolished Nigerian High Commission building is restored to its original state, as soon as possible.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Botchwey (MP), disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday following the incident regarding the breach of the premises of the High Commission of Nigeria, located at 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, Ringway Estates, East Ridge, Accra, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at about 11: 00pm

The minister said that a committee comprising officials of the ministry, Ghana’s Lands Commission, National Security Secretariat and the Ghana Police Service was constituted to investigate the incident and make appropriate recommendations.

Botchwey said that preliminary findings by the Committee revealed that the High Commission of Nigeria presented letter referenced SCR/LCS 74/VOL.2/95 dated 7th August, 2000, granting allocation and right of entry to the High Commission, for a 4-acre parcel of land in the Accra Osu Mantse Layout.

The findings also revealed that the High Commission of Nigeria further presented receipts of payments on the said land, made by Bankers Draft payable to the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, but added that the Land Title Certificate had not been issued to the High Commission.

The minister noted that findings also showed that Lands Commission stated that the said four acre parcel of land was part of vested land which is owned by the Osu Stool and managed by the Lands Commission.

Botchwey noted that findings of the committee further revealed that in June 2019, the Osu Stool requested the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission to grant a lease in respect of a part of the said land to a third party.

The minister said: “Lands Commission stated that per its processes of granting leases, its records did not reveal any previous transaction in respect of the land in question.

“The Lands Commission revealed that a letter referenced AC 14826 of 4th July, 2019, signed by the Regional Lands Officer and addressed to the High Commission of Nigeria, informed that the Osu Stool had requested the Lands Commission to grant a lease to a third party on the land in question. The Lands Commission, therefore, advised the High Commission of Nigeria to provide relevant documents on ownership of the land, but the former did not receive any response.

“Based on the silence of the High Commission of Nigeria, the Lands Commission went ahead and issued a Land Title Certificate covering the said parcel of land to a third party.

“The Lands Commission has confirmed that the letter of 7th August, 2000, presented by the High Commission of Nigeria granting allocation and right of entry to the High Commission, was genuine and, indeed, emanated from its Head Office.”

The minister said that due to the fact that the High Commission did not obtain a lease following the allocation letter, or proceed to obtain a Land Title Certificate or even a building permit for the new property, a search by the Lands Commission did not show that any proper documentation had been obtained in respect of the property.

Botchwey stressed that Articles 22 and 30 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations stipulate that the premises of the Mission as well as the private residence of a diplomatic agent shall be inviolable, adding that the incident of Friday, 19th June, 2020 constitutes a breach of the Convention.

The minister disclosed that the government of Ghana decided that the Lands Commission would issue a letter to the Osu Traditional Council stating that in August 2000, a formal offer was made to the High Commission of Nigeria in respect of the parcel of land in question; the offer was accepted by the High Commission and payments made, accordingly constituting a contract.

The minister added that the Lands Commission would proceed to issue a Land Title Certificate to the High Commission of Nigeria to regularise its ownership of the property in question.

Botchwey stated: “Following the arrest of some persons connected to the breach of the premises of the High Commission of Nigeria, the Criminal Investigation Department will expedite action on investigations, given the delicate nature of the matter and its potential ramifications on Ghana–Nigeria relations;

“The Government of Ghana will ensure that the demolished building is restored to its original state, as soon as possible;

“The High Commission of Nigeria will take appropriate steps to obtain building permits for the construction. In view of the above, the Government of Ghana will actively engage the Nigerian Government at the highest level to address the impasse and help calm tensions in both countries.”