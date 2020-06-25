FCT FA Boss Wants Eagles Back to Abuja

FCT Football Association Chairman, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, has said he will back any initiative to get the Super Eagles to return to play at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The national team have not played in Abuja for several years now no thanks to the unplayable pitch of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

“We need to bring the Super Eagles back home,” Mouktar Mohammed said on NTA Sports Reel programmes.

“That’s what we are all yearning for.

“And I have always maintained that I will support any initiative that will bring our national team back to Abuja for the stadium to become a fortress.”

Mohammed said priority should be the pitch of the national edifice.

“The grass pitch needs expertise to maintain it all year round,” he explained.

“We not only have to maintain the pitch but also sustain this maintenance and this will cost money.”

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium was specially built for the 2003 All Africa Games hosted by Nigeria.

It has since staged the 2009 FIFA U17 World Cup and various national events.