Company Launches B2C Platform to Enhance Transportation Network

Emma Okonji

Plentywaka, the solution-based innovation tech company, has launched Logistics By Plentywaka, an expansion to the company’s bus transportation network in the city.

In a direct response to the city-wide lockdown and restriction of movement, the Lagos-based business-to-consumer delivery service will provide its customers with same-day service and range of logistical vehicles from cooling vans, trucks and bikes, that can be easily selected depending on the requirements.

Available on Google Playstore and IOS App store, Logistics By Plentywaka removes the stressful task of transporting packages across the busy city; with their range of vehicles, customers can send packages of all sizes and fragility at very affordable rates. Informal businesses, SMEs and large organizations will also benefit from the ease and speed of the service that will ensure continuity of business during this disruptive time.

Launched in 2019, Plentywaka has built a platform of over 40,000 customers and seen substantial growth since the beginning of 2020. Committed to embedding itself into the fabric of everyday Lagos life, the team began to look at how to keep goods and services moving, with the onset of COVID-19 and the ensuing restrictions on movement and State-wide lockdowns and curfews. Working with small businesses, it was clear that moving goods around the city was essential, in a safe, convenient, and time-efficient manner.

Speaking about the new platform and how Plentywaka is innovating amidst the current crisis, Managing Director and Co-founder of Plentywaka, Johnny Enagwolor, said: “The effects of COVID-19 are being felt everywhere; the world has seen a mass loss of life, a sharp downturn to global economies and a fundamental shift in how people move about, work, and go about their domestic lives. In the midst of all of this, companies like ours have had to look at how we can continue to innovate and support both businesses, and people who need access to goods, by leveraging innovative technology to streamline the processes.

“We have worked with a number of partners, as well as many of our own drivers, to build out the infrastructure required to deliver a cost-effective and efficient logistics service. Furthermore, we’re also pleased to be opening up new opportunities to those who’ve lost their regular source of income since COVID-19.”

Logistics by Plentywaka is now looking for trusted partners and vehicle owners who will have the flexibility to earn money on their own schedule from an existing customer base of over 40,000 individuals and access to the technology infrastructure. Customers using the app will choose a vehicle type closest to the pick-up location, with real-time delivery tracking and support.

Plentywaka has also recently launched the Staff Bus Solutions for companies to commute staff to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus and expanded so riders can enjoy a journey from Ikeja to Victoria Island in Lagos.