Buni Assumes Office as APC Caretaker Committee Chair, Promises to Be Fair to All

•APC state chairmen back NEC decision, as non-NWC forum dissolves executive

By Adedayo Akinwale

After a prolonged leadership crisis that bedvilled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party and the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, has assumed office while assuring that he would be fair to all.

The newly appointed Caretaker Chairman arrived the APC National Secretariat in company of some APC Governors, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Sani Bello of Niger State, Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and the immediate past factional Acting National Chairman, Victor Giadom.

Buni who is a former National Secretary of the party while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said that he would do justice to every member of the party, adding that without justice there would be no peace.

According to him, “After being two time national Secretary of the party, I can say I know the party very well, I want to assure every APC member that we will do justice to every one because we have a capable team.”

Buni stressed that the party would carry all members along, especially the leaders of the party, stressing that many of them have paid their dues to the party, so we will carry them along.

He added: “I am a team player and I’m here to manage a crisis and if you do not manage crisis, crisis will manage you so without justice there will be no peace, so I am ready to do justice to every APC member.

“NEC is the highest organ of the party except the convention, and NEC can function for convention in-between, so any decision taken by NEC is the final decision. NEC has directed that every member in court should withdraw his suit.”

Meanwhile, the Forum of APC State chairmen has commended the NEC of the party over the dissolution of the NWC.

Zamafara state APC chairman, Mr. Lawal Lima, while speaking on behalf of the Forum insisted that the dissolution of the NWC was a right step in the right direction.

He stated: “I believe all the NEC members are happy with the decision, because when the leader of the party was giving his speech, many things were listed, some of us were nervous, we were touched that whoever has this party at heart will be happy about this decision. The needed action has been taken which we believe will strengthen our party.”

They equally forum expressed confidence in the decision taken by NEC.

Also, the non National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has dissolved the executive of the forum led by Hon. Nelson Alapa with immediate effect.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja immediately after the NWC was dissolved, the acting Publicity Secretary of the forum, Mr. Muhammed Ibrahim, said that a three-man member committee had been put in place to run the affairs of the forum pending when a proper election would be held.

He stated: “On behalf of the majority members of the non-NWC, I am saddled to announce the decision of the members of the NEC to express the displeasure of the members due to the leadership failure, ineffectiveness, uncooperative attitude, lack of transparency and accountability in stewardship, financial misappropriation and party unfaithfulness.

“The party caretaker committwe led by Hon Nelson Alapa and eleven others is hereby dissolved with immediate effect. In place, a three-man committee is hereby agreed to run the affairs of the forum acting pending when a proper election will be held.”

The members of the caretaker committee are: Acting chairman Hon. Abubakar Fakai, acting Secretary David Okumagba, and acting publicity secretary Hon. Muhammed Sani Ibrahim.