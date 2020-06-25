Again, Police Seal off APC Secretariat

By Adedayo Akinwale

Men of the Nigerian Police Force have again sealed off the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the leadership crisis rocking the party continues.

A factional acting national chairman of the party, Chief Victor Giadom, on Tuesday got the presidential backing to convene its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting which holds Thursday (today) virtually from the Presidential Villa.

However, despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the NEC meeting to be convened, the other factions are still at daggers drawn.

The Senator Abiola Ajimobi-led National Working Committee (NWC) faulted the convocation of the NEC meeting, which it described as illegal.

It equally stated categorically that it would not attend the NEC meeting despite the expected presence of President Buhari.

However, two Hillux patrol vans and two Peugeot 604 cars were stationed at strategic positions around the secretariat as early as 9a.m on Thursday.

It was gathered that sealing off of the secretariat, which is the second time this week, was at the instance of the Inspector General of Police (IG).

Members of staff of the party, who had arrived early, were asked to move out of their offices.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command was directed to ensure that nobody is allowed into the premises.