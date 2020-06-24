Oshiomhole, Ajimobi Lose as Buhari Backs Giadom

*President to attend APC NEC meeting Thursday

By Omololu Ogunmade

The battle of wits rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been resolved in favour of the Deputy National Secretary of APC, Victor Giadom, as President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday openly endorsed Giadom, as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

The presidential endorsement for Giadom, who is a sworn opponent of the suspended National Chairman of the party, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, literally implies a loss of confidence in the Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party which had rejected Giadom and chosen Senator Abiola Ajimobi to act as the chairman following Oshiomhole’s suspension.

Reacting to inquiries by State House correspondents on the position of the president on the crisis which has witnessed the emergence of three members of the NWC, laying claim to the position of the acting national chairman of the party, presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said the president had opted to throw his weight behind Giadom because the law weighs heavily in his favour.

Giadom had twice obtained court injunctions authorising him to act as the national chairman of the party in the absence of Oshiomhole while another injunction had also stopped him from parading himself in the office.

According to a statement by Shehu Wednesday, the president, whom he said took the decision to back Giadom following convincing advice he had received, would consequently attend the the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting called by Giadom in the State House Thursday.

Shehu who further explained that the president took the decision because he would always be guided by the law, advised the media to avoid promoting controversies that could further fuel the crisis.

He added that the president would attend Giadom’s virtual NEC meeting Thursday along with governors and members of the National Assembly.

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“Because the president will always act in accordance with the law, the President will be attending the virtual meeting Giadom called for tomorrow afternoon.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” the statement read.

Details later…