Falode NWFL Set to Evolve into a Global League Brand

The Head of the Management Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has affirmed that, the women’s league body has the mandate to evolve into a global league brand, capable of competing favourably with top women’s leagues across the world.

Falode, said this at the NWFL-LaLiga Coaches Online Training Masterclass aimed at taking coaches in the various women’s clubs in Nigeria to greater heights.

The training programme in partnership with Spanish LaLiga is a step further in the development of the women’s game with the LaLiga women’s league, one of the activation points of the MoU signed in 2018 between the NWFL and LaLiga.

Falode in her opening speech at the online training programme on Monday, expressed her gratitude to LaLiga, most especially to Pedro Malabia, Head of La Liga Women Football and the entire LaLiga team for their help and commitment making the training programme a reality.

She noted: “The NWFL began in 1990 and its 30 years in 2020. One of the best ways to celebrate is to improve the quality of play in our clubs. That is to play beautiful, modern and progressive brands of football that will help develop quality of the league and attract more fans to the clubs.

“We have a mandate at the NWFL, to evolve into a global league brand that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of Europe’s best. It requires a lot of work and you coaches are a very big part of making that vision a reality.

Technical development of the league is a very important part of our plan to evolve the NWFL. As the NWFL evolves, the coaches too must evolve.”

She added that: “We have therefore taken this first step to help broaden the knowledge of our coaches and open the door to a wide range of opportunities for them to further develop themselves.

Falode, who is also a board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, stressed that, the coaches must take up the responsibility to improve themselves and their teams, so as to improve the quality of play as well as their professionalism. IN the long run, this will reward the fans with good football and talent development. And together we can deliver the NWFL of our dreams.

Meanwhile, Pedro Malabia, Head of La Liga Women Football in his address stated that, Laliga started working with women football in 2015.

“There is big potential in Africa and Nigeria is one of the leading countries for women football in Africa and LaLiga is lucky to have the partnership with the Nigeria Women Football League.

“I can remember clearly when Aisha Falode and Timi came to Spain two years ago if I remember correctly, the passion, energy and dedication was very visible.

“Because we have the same vision, we signed the MoU with the NWFL to develop women football in Nigeria and in Spain.

“Of course I want to thank my team in LaLiga Women Football Department and also Global Networks and International Development.”

The online Master classes training which started on Monday, with the theme “The Competitive Micro-cycle and Training Session Structure In Elite Women’s Football” will be concluded today.

The presentations on Wednesday will be delivered by Oscar Suarez, the Sports Project Specialist at LaLiga, with the aim of providing coaches from the NWFL the opportunity to expand their knowledge on LaLiga women’s football coaching methodology and obtain their participation certificate. The duration of today’s training programme will be 60 minutes.