By Ernest Chinwo

Reprieve came the way of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, as the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Wednesday afternoon struck out the suit seeking to bar him from contesting the governorship primary of the Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Emmanuel Obile struck out the case after D.C Demwigwe, counsel to the plaintiff, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, withdrew the case after an out-of-court settlement.

Details shortly…