Court Stands down Suit against Obaseki for Out-of-Court Settlement

By Ernest Chinwo

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Wednesday morning stood down for three hours hearing on the matter seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from taking part in the Edo governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court presided over by Hon Justice E.O Obile had commenced hearing when Ferdinand Obirh, counsel to the plaintiff, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, prayed the court to grant the parties four hours to conclude meeting on reconciliatory moves by the leaders of the party.

He informed the court that the process of out-of-court settlement had commenced within the party and expressed hope that within the period they would report back to the court.

Meanwhile, Counsel for the 1st defendant, Uche Secondus, and six other defendants, Emmanuel Enoidem, Counsel for the 2nd defendant, Higher King, and that of the 8th and 9th defendants, Alex Ejesiema and M. E. Ani, concurred with the request.

However, Hon Justice E.O Obile, granted the prayers of Orbih to enable the parties resolve their terms of settlement.

Obile, who had frowned at the four hours stand down period, ordered that the parties in the suit take three hours to document their terms of settlement and inform the court and adjourned till 12.30pm for decision on the matter.