Buhari Recognises Giadom as Ag. National Chairman of APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has thrown his weight behind the suspended Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Victor Giadom, as the acting National Chairman of the party.

This was diclosed in a series of tweets by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday afternoon.

The tweet from Mallam Shehu’s twitter handle @garshehu read: The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

More details shortly..