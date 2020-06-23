Ogun Gov Appoints Ottun new Head of Service

By Kayode Fasua

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has appointed Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the new Head of Service in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin.

The former Head of Service, Mrs. Amope Ajibola Chokor, bowed out of the public service of the state last weekend.

According to the statement, Ottun comes into her new position with impeccable pedigree in service record.

An accomplished psychologist, community development expert and administrator, she becomes the fourth woman to occupy the office and the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the state.

Until her appointment, Ottun was Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration. She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the state’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.

A 1985 graduate of Psychology from the nation’s premier university – the University of Ibadan – the new Head of Service also earned a post-graduate Diploma in Integrated Development from the pan-African Institute of Development, Bua, in Cameroon.

Alhaja Ottun had coordinated many community development and gender programmes for the state government and was also the state Director of the United Nations Gender Development Programme between 2009 and 2015.

The new Head of Service has over the years proved to be an asset in different leadership roles she was saddled with. She is also known to have used her network and creative ingenuity to adapt to changes in public sector management.

While wishing Ottun success in her new assignment, Governor Abiodun said he believed that she would put her vast knowledge in the management of the state civil service to good use in her new assignment.

The new Head of Service is happily married and she is the President of Remo Secondary School, Sagamu 73/78 set.