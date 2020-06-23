Insurgency: Buratai Orders War Commanders to Implement Buhari’s Directive

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, yesterday gave marching orders to war commanders in the North-east to enforce President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to reverse the security situation in the region and other parts of the country.

He said all commanders must be at the battlefield to lead their men from the front and not from their headquarters.

President Buhari had last week reprimanded the service chiefs for the poor handling of the war against insurgency, which has led to degeneration of the security situation in the country.

Buhari, at a meeting, told the service chiefs that “their best was not good enough” and demanded an immediate reversal of the insecurity ravaging the country.

Speaking yesterday at a meeting with principal staff officers, General Officers Commanding (GOCs) and field commanders, Buratai said the meeting was a time for action, a time to change the war narrative and a wake-up call.

“Gentlemen, the President, Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed his call and desire to end the insecurity in our country.

“We must heed the call and get it right as quickly as possible”, he said.

Buratai declared that “the charge given to us by the C-in-C to redouble our efforts must be fully implemented. We must end this madness going on in some parts of the country. These criminals and their sponsors and their collaborators, both known and unknown must be flushed out and destroyed”.

He further charged the war commanders that: “All hands must be on deck; all commanders must be out in the field and on the ground to lead their men from the front. No commander will sit in his headquarters; everyone will be out and about.

“I want to see an all-encompassing positive change in our operations and security situation in the country. We must all get to work immediately. There is no time for complacency, no time for excuses and there will be no tolerance for shortcomings and failures”.

The meeting discussed wide-ranging security matters, the state of the counter terrorism and other internal security operations in Nigeria and the necessity for commanders, officers and men to redouble their efforts and ensure that all security threats in the country are effectively checkmated.

He further stated that the Nigerian Army had commenced major reorganisation of her operations for optimal performances. He charged all Ccmmanders to lead the charge by being out in the field to effectively oversee the operations.

At the end of the Conference, one of the key decisions taken was to shift the location for Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 to Katsina State during which a major army exercise tagged “Ex Sahel Sanity” would be conducted.