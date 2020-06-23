Govs Meet Tomorrow over Deductions from Federation Account, States’ Loans

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Governors, under aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow, to discuss national issues as they affect the subnationals.

The meeting, which is expected to be joined by all the 36 governors, will discuss deductions from the Federation Account, refunds, the ongoing restructuring of state loans and the infrastructure refunds to five states: Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, Ondo and Osun.

A statement yesterday by the Director General of the forum, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru, said other crucial national questions would be addressed by the governors, prominent among which revolve around health, the economy and infrastructure.

Another statement by the Head of Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, said after brokering the suspension of industrial action by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the governors would review the doctor’ grievances in order to tackle the problem towards ensuring that the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), return to work.

The statement added that there will also be a presentation on the update on the COVID-19 strategic plan by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Another update on the NGF’s committee of governors mandated by the forum to interface with the Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic, headed by the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will also be presented to the forum, for review.

On the economy, governors will be looking at the FAAC deductions and refunds, the ongoing restructuring of states’ loans.

The National Economic Council (NEC) agenda will also be brought for consideration along with Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s committee’s report to the NEC, which the governors will ratify before it is presented at NEC.

The World Bank will also feature prominently at the 11th teleconference as the States’ Financial Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme, which the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and Yue Man Lee of the World Bank have been driving will request the consent of the governors to launch a new e-procurement initiative.