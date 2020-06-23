Ghanaian President Calls Buhari, Apologises for Demolition of Nigerian Embassy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called President Muhammadu Buhari, to express his regrets and apologised for the demolition of a building in the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwonye said Akufo-Addo informed President Buhari that he had directed a full investigation of the unfortunate incident.

He stated: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo called President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR today, June 23, on the phone, to express his sincere regrets and apology for the demolition of a building on the premises of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Ghana.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on this note wish to call on Nigerians home and abroad to remain calm despite the highly provocative attack on the High Commission of Nigeria in Accra, Ghana and to reassure Nigerians that the Federal Government is engaging the Ghanaian Authorities at the highest level to seek redress.”

Nwonye said that some suspects had been arrested and would be arraigned in court.