Adamawa Police Dismiss Officer over Alleged Murder

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Police Command has dismissed Police Corporal Richard Japheth for allegedly killing a 20-year-old tricyclist, Arabo Dauda, who refused to give him N100 bribe at a check point in Maiha Local Government Area of the state.

Shortly after the incident, which took place on June 1, 2020, Japheth was arrested and taken to the State CID in Yola, where investigation was carried out.

While confirming the dismissal in Yola, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the policeman was indicted for committing the crime and was dismissed from the service to face the law.

“Yes, Richard Japheth has been dismissed from the service. He’s currently in detention and will be charged to court for culpable homicide.

“The policeman was dismissed on June 16, and the state commissioner of police gave the approval,” Nguroje said.

If established, culpable homicide is punishable by death sentence.

He said this would serve as a deterrent to other police officers in the service.