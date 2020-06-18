Nokia 5.3 Smartphone Debuts in Nigeria

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, had announced that Nokia 5.3 is available for purchase from Slot, 3C Hub, Finet, Pointek, Spar, Jumia and Konga stores starting at N79, 000.

Featuring a number of Nokia smartphone firsts for phenomenal value, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad camera, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platformand the signature two-day battery life. The AI-powered quad-camera helps capture the perfect shot no matter where you are, even in dim light, thanks to Night mode. Wide-angle and macro lenses help you capture close-ups, or wide, scenic shots. And with its large 6.55” screen, the Nokia 5.3 helps make the most out of streaming your favourite shows and playing games all day long. The Nokia 5.3 has a durable yet stunning, Nordic-inspired design, comes with Android™ 10 and gives fans faster access to Google Assistant via the dedicated button.

General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, Joseph Umunakwe, said: “For a smartphone at this price point and with a lot of firsts, the Nokia 5.3 is definitely unique. Our goal with the Nokia 5.3 was to give fans a robust device, that allows them to both create and enjoy content in a different way. Bringing an AI-powered quad camera, as well as being the first Nokia phone to use the Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 5.3 is an exciting opportunity for us to bring an entertainment and creative powerhouse to more people across the world.”

The Nokia 5.3 is the first Nokia 5 series smartphone to feature an innovative quad camera setup, delivering stunning photography. The main 13MP camera allows customers to get great shots in any situation while the macro and ultra-wide lenses let them get up close or snap the whole scene. The Nokia 5.3 also brings AI imaging and smart tools for great shots every time. Night mode lets you capture the winning picture in low light. Portrait mode combined with enhanced bokeh effects and a depth sensor, helps your subject truly pop out in portraits.

Bringing a big screen that transports you to a different world, the Nokia 5.3 lets you enjoy your movies and apps on a larger scale. The huge 6.55” screen fits comfortably in your hand, while letting you immerse yourself in your favourite videos or games. Enjoy silky smooth graphics and easily switch between apps with the help of the Qualcomm® Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform – a first for a Nokia smartphone.

Plus, fans will be able to do more and charge less by taking advantage of the Nokia 5.3’s signature two-day battery life. The 4000mAh battery and AI-assisted Adaptive Battery feature, help you stream shows and play games without worrying about charging.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a sleek glass front with a durable composite back that’s designed to honour its Nordic design heritage and inspired by the land of a thousand lakes, is available in three beautiful finishes – Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.