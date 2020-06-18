New Afro Artiste Buzzes with Hope amid Global Hysteria

Emmanuel Ejike Ugah, a Nigerian video and film editor, singer, songwriter from Ebonyi State, was born on the April 5, 1986 in Shogunle, Lagos State. He attended Police children school Ikeja Lagos, where he finished from in 1996 and proceeded to Victory High School Ikeja Lagos State and graduated in 2003.

Also known as FlexyPizzle in the Music Industry, Emmanuel started recording music at the early age of 12. He also had an interest in video and film editing and further proceeded to attend the Arena animations Nsp New Delhi India where he graduated from in 2016.

The Lagos-born FlexyPizzle has a record label known as Pizzle-Empire Entertainment. His blend of music includes Afro pop , dancehall , reggae , and hip hop. The singer has dropped singles like: “Too much money”, “I’m a Winner”, “Isingbaka”, and “Nornor” and hatching more.

Speaking on his choice to hit the music lane, FlexyPizzle enthused: “I went into music to be able to pass some messages of humanity and hope to the people.”

Indeed, this most versatile singer is on the quest to enlighten the public more on man’s daily experience. “With my music, I want to let the world in on the many phases of life people go through – reality”.

For FlexyPizzle, who bubbles with youthful exuberance, he is blazing the trail of legends like Bob Marley and Fela.

“I must add”, he continues brightly, “Tuface Idibia is another great inspiration and mentor in my musical career. He inspires me into putting my best foot out there.”

Today, while the world is adopting new changes to life, FlexyPizzle is mapping out some soft and lilting music to knead the soul and calm the nerves.