Military Kills Two Armed Herdsmen, Recovers Rifle in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi

Two persons were killed, another injured and one AK47 rifle with 20 rounds of ammunitions recovered when troops of the joint military Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), reportedly engaged suspected armed militia herdsmen in fierce gun battle at Gyungwu Amua Village in Guma Local Government Area (GLGA) of Benue State, on Tuesday

The confrontation between the OPWS and the suspected militia herdsmen happened barely two days after the same military troops reportedly arrested one local militia leader popularly known as Alhaji Audu from Olegeje community in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and recovered one Ak47 rifle and 60 rounds of ammunitions from him during a communal clash in Agatu.

The armed herdsmen, according to a local source, allegedly stormed the village from Nasarawa State to launch an attack on the community.

Another source who gave his name as Hedejume Abur told our correspondent on phone that a distress call was put across to the troops of OPWS when the armed herdsmen numbering about seven were sighted in Gyungwu Amua Village at about 7:30pm on Tuesday planning to attack the village.

“Immediately we sighted the armed herdsmen, we quickly alerted the troops who swiftly responded and went towards their direction to lay ambush for them.

“The armed herders unfortunately ran into the troops and opened fire on them and the troops responded with a superior firepower.

“After heavy exchange of gun fire, the troops dislodged the armed herdsmen, killing two and injuring one of them.

“I saw their dead bodies because the army brought them back into the village with the AK 47 riffle and 20 rounds of ammunitions.

“I want to really commend the OPWS troops in Benue State for the effort they are putting in place to ensure that the security situation in GLGA of the state is brought under control. I must say they have done so much for us in Benue,” Abur said.