Sanwo-Olu Appoints Ogunsan as LSSTF Board Member

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Chairman of Executive Group, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, into the board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-olu said the fresh appointment takes immediate effect, having been carefully done based on records of excellence in the chosen fields of the appointees.

Sanwo-Olu, however, congratulated and thanked the new members for accepting to serve the state and help improve on the achievements of their predecessors.

Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, who is a graduate of Business Administration from the prestigious Yaba College of Technology, also holds membership of Institute of Directors of Nigeria (IoD). He is also a Member, Nigerian-Britain Association; Member, Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce; Member, Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce; Member, Nigerian-Spanish Association.

Ogunsan has bagged numerous degrees and certifications from citadels of learning, locally and internationally, including Lagos Business School, Oxford Brookes University and Harvard University, UK.

He is expected to work with Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, as Chairman, and Hon. Dr. Abdul Razaq Balogun, as Executive Secretary, respectively. The governor also reconstituted the board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).