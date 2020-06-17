NSA Monguno in Sokoto, Says Nigeria Will Overcome Security Challenges Soon

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said Nigeria will soon overcome security challenges plaguing the country.

Monguno said this on Wednesday at the Government House Sokoto when he led a delegation to commiserate with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of Sokoto over the recent bandit attack which claimed the lives of 74 persons.

He said he was on assessment and consultative visit to Katsina and Sokoto on the directive of President Muhamnadu Buhari.

The NSA said the president was extremely worried about the security situation in the North west stressing that security matter is a collective effort of all stakeholders.

He said the president had assured Nigerians that he would do everything humanly possible to curb the menace.

Noting that hope is not dampened, he said “Insha Allah we will overcome the challenges.”

He further explained that the Buhari administration had done a lot in the area of security as he noted that the earlier security challenges were conventional but now it had taken a new dimension in asymmetric warfare that required human and technical intelligence.

At the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the NSA delivered the president’s heart felt condolences to the people of Sokoto.

He said the Federal Government had resolved to solved the security challenges in the country.

He solicited Sultan Abubakar’s support and advice to help tackle the challenges.

“As a revered traditional and religious leader and also a retired general, we are counting on your support,” he said.

Responding the sultan thanked the president for remembering the people of Sokoto at this trying period.

The sultan assured the NSA and his team of maximum support.

Those in the entourage of the NSA include inspector General of Police Muhammad Adamu, Director General of Department of State Service Yusuf Magaji Bichi, Director General National Intelligence Agency Ahmad Rufai Abubakar and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Saliu Usman.