Landlord, Two Others Killed in Yenagoa Cult War

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

Three people, including a 50-year-old landlord, were killed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, when some people suspected to be cultists attacked a drinking joint last Monday evening.

Several other people were injured in the attack. The attackers were suspected to be on a reprisal mission at the drinking spot on Customs Road in the state.

The landlord, Mr. Niceman Agonebi, popularly known as ‘Honorable’, was an in-law to former Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi.

The owner of the bar, popularly called Madam Odey, had her jaw shattered by stray bullet.

The gunmen had arrived the place in a tricycle at about 8p.m. and opened fire on their target, who was in the midst of other people at the joint. They continued shooting their way as they escaped, wounding many passersby.

Although the police and Bayelsa State Vigilante Service and Volunteer went after the gunmen, they could not get them.

The acting Chairman of the State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, told journalists that the state government has gathered useful information on the activities of the rival cult groups involved in the killings and would nab them soon.

Alagba condoled with the families of the victims, and warned cult members to steer clear of the state.

There has been a confrontation between the Icelanders and the Bobos, who are known as De Bam-two cult groups operating in the state.

About eight people have been killed in cult clashes since last month. A clash between the groups had claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy and four other people a few days ago in Amarata.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, and assured the people that the perpetrators would be brought to book.