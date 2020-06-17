COVID-19: Rosula Foundation Donates N50m, Food, to Residents of Edo Community

Sunday Ehigiator

In an effort to alleviate the impact of the social-economic realities of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of Edo State, Rosula Foundation has donated about N50 million to the state’s COVID-19 medical outreach, in addition to various foodstuffs it shared to residents of the state.

According to a statement from the non-profit organisation, the Founder, Princess Rosemary Osula-Atu a k.a Rosula, through the foundation “contributed the money to the Edo state COVID-19 medical outreach.

“This is outside the over N500 million she has single-handedly spent through her pet project the Rosula Foundation, on the purchase and distribution of food items such as, Rice, Beans, Semo, Garri, Palm Oil, Vegetable Oil, Noodles, Pasta, Ready Stew, Pap, Dry starch, Grounded Rice, Ground wheat, Powder Beans, Powder Yam, Powder Starch, Powder Plantain, etc.

“In the last three weeks, the foundation has been distributing cooked rice and water to over 5000 people on a daily basis. So far aside Edo, we has distributed food items to the less privileged in Delta, Ondo, Lagos, Ogun, Abuja and Benue.

“We would continue to emulate this gesture in providing all necessary support for the downtrodden and most vulnerable in our society to the best of our ability.

“Only with such good deeds can we constantly build everlasting monuments in the hearts of men when in our ripe age, God willing, we return home in response to the call of nature and mortality”.

Prior to the foundation’s activities in the state, the foundation, had stormed the Obele Oniwala and the Shitta communities in Lagos State, were they also distributed cooked food to the residents.

The distribution which was coordinated by the General Coordinator, Rosula Foundation, Dupe Godswill, was carried out with strict compliance to the social distance rule as prescribed by the authorities to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

As the activity was flagged off by the Chairman, Obele Odan Community Development Association, Hon. Dapo Sotuminu, who also doubles as the Publicity Secretary of the Surulere Local Government Community Development Committee (CDC), residents orderly stepped in line to collect their packages.

While appreciating the foundation, the beneficiaries unanimous prayed for the foundation and expressed optimism in more of such gestures by other well meaning Nigerians.

In his address, Sotuminu said equally appreciated the foundation for their kind gesture.

“Only God can replenish you all for this kind gesture. On behalf of the residents of Obele Odan Community, I say a very big thank you to Rosula Foundation.”

Also present at the occasion were the Executive committee members of the CDA, namely, Secretary General, Ms. Theresa Anyanwu, Assistant Secretary, Samuel Etumudo, the Auditor, Mr. Kenny Okunbo, Welfare Officer, Mr. Ebere Opara, Financial Secretary, Ms Fausat Teslimi, and two Ex-Officials, Josiah Anyanwu and Mr. Abdul Ajose