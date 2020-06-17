Buhari Approves Appointment of 12 New Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 12 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a statement she issued yesterday in Abuja.

The statement, which was signed on behalf of the Head of Service by the Director, Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, said the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.

The newly appointed permanent officers and their states are: Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe; and Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra.

The rest are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.