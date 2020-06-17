Anglican Bishop Tasks FG on COVID-19

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Bishop for the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Diocese), Abeokuta, Ogun State, Rt. Rev. Kudaisi Adekunle, yesterday raised concern about the resurge in the incidence of COVID-19 pandemic disease and appealed to the federal government to extend the frontier of its palliatives.

The cleric made the appeal during the flag-off of the federal government-sponsored home-grown feeding programme for primary school pupils.

Commenting on the initiative, against the backdrop of asymmetric increase in the number of recorded cases of COVID-19 across the country, Adekunle said: “With the continuance of this pandemic, I think people should be remembered. I want to appeal that apart from children, this good gesture should be extended to women, and several other people who are not well-to-do financially.

“We have a lot of people that would require such support and government should endeavour to reach out to them,” he urged.

Speaking during the occasion too, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) Commissioner in charge of Ogun and Oyo States, Mr. Stephen Kimoh, said the anti-graft agency would raise a monitoring team to ensure that the food items meant for school children are not diverted.

“We are fully ready to ensure that the purpose for which the food items were meant is not defeated.

“The items are not for sale and as such, they must not be found in market places; and we will monitor their distribution, to ensure that they all get to the children who are the beneficiaries,” he pledged.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mrs. Titi Adeyanju-Doro, the take-home ration approach of the federal government in the school children feeding programme was as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

She said: “Given that children’s health and nutrition determine their school attendance, ability to learn and overall development, the federal government is not relenting on its deliberate investment in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme.”