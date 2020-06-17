Abike Dabiri Seeks Probe into Killing of Nigerian in US

The Chairman of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on the government of the United States to ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a Nigerian, Toyin Salau.

Abike described the alleged murder of the 19-year-old Nigerian-American activist in the US as “highly depressing and cruel”.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Head of Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, Mr. Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

Toyin Salau, a 19-year-old lady of Nigerian origin, was found dead days after she was declared missing in the city of Tallahassee, Florida, the United States.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, Toyin, who spoke at Black Lives Matters protests in the city, was last seen June 6 near Wahnish Way and Orange Avenue, Tallahassee.

Salau was declared missing hours after she tweeted that she was sexually assaulted.

Toyin tweeted that a man molested her that morning around Park Avenue and Richview Road, Tallahassee, Florida.

She said the man offered to give her a ride back to a church where she had sought “refuge” because of “unjust living conditions.”

“He came disguised as a man of God and ended up picking me up from nearby Saxon Street,” she tweeted. “I trusted the holy spirit to keep me safe.”

According to reports, the Tallahassee Community Action Agency conducted a search party on Wednesday night, starting at Bethel AME Church.

The demonstrators searched for hours. They carried flashlights and asked for medics to join them in case she was hurt.

Salau on June 15, after a week of her abduction, was found dead.

Before her confirmed death, she was very passionate about government policies, fighting racism and other issues affecting the society.