Seven Health Workers Contract COVID-19 in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Seven health workers serving in a private clinic in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State had been infected with COVID-19.

The state Governor, Mr. Oluwatotimi Akeredolu, disclosed this yesterday at a weekly briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akeredolu said the infected health workers were part of the 11 confirmed cases recorded in Okitipupa LGA.

The governor said the infected workers were working in a clinic where one of the earlier cases reported for treatment before being referred to the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) in Ondo.

“The health workers had dedicated themselves to their jobs and got infected in the course of the treatment.

“We have since locked down the operations of the private hospital in Okitipupa, where this happened, while the seven health workers are currently under treatment,” Akeredolu said.

While expressing concern over the frightening situation of the coronavirus pandemic in the state, Akeredolu said the last 30 recorded cases in the last one week, were clearly cases of community transmission.

According to him, “The total cases on admission are is currently 31; total number of deaths is nine, while the total discharged cases are 33.

“They are cases of the spread within our communities and the state from persons to persons. They are cases of spread by people who have come into contact with those who had earlier been infected.

“It is the new trend; it is dangerous and harmful. It makes all of us vulnerable. The risk is high, the costs would be too enormous to imagine if not checked in good time. Our responsibilities also are not very few considering the height of the stakes.

“It is very important to note that the spread is now in all the four corners of our state. It has found habitat in all the three senatorial districts.

“From the northern district through the central to the southern district, our efforts are not enough to protect us and our loved ones. Indeed we are facing the consequences of neglect and self-denial.”

“In all, Ondo State now has a total of 73 confirmed cases while the distribution of the cases in the local government areas is as follows: Akure South (35); Odigbo (8); Owo (3); Ose (3); Akure North (2); Ondo West (6); Okitipupa (11); Akoko South West, Akoko South East (1); Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (1); Ifedore (2).