Gunmen Kill Two Persons in Plateau Attacks

* .Irate youths set police station ablaze over missing manhood

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Gunmen last Sunday evening attacked Kambang-Malul village of Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State killing the village head and one other.

This is even as armed robbers attacked a shop in Panyam village of Mangu LGA of the state shooting four customers at the shop.

Meanwhile, irate youths in the state have also set a police station ablaze over ‘missing manhood’.

Then gunmen who attacked Bokkos, suspected to be Fulani militias, ambushed the village head, Mr. Musa Ataka, and one Mr. Danjuma Taake while they were returning from a neighbouring village where they had visited a friend. They were stabbed to death.

A source from the village said the two were hacked down by the assailants just by the roadside, adding that their remains were discovered by passersby who then alerted their families who came to evacuate them to Luna Hospital mortuary in Bokkos.

In Panyam, the four customers were shot by armed robbers at Point of Sales (POS) shop last Sunday while the shop owner, Chief Ifeanyi Ude, was transacting with his customers. The armed robbers, numbering five, reportedly forced their way into Ude’s shop, shot the customers, and made away with a huge sum of money, as they escaped unhurt.

The victims were immediately rushed to COCIN Rural Health Hospital in Panyam for treatment.

Mangu Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Yusuf Balami, who confirmed the incident, said: “It is true that armed robbers attacked the PoS shop and carted away an undisclosed amount of money leaving behind four wounded persons.”

He also confirmed that the victims have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment, adding that efforts were being made to track down the robbers.

Meanwhile, irate youths of Ampang district of Mangu LGA had set the Police Station in the community ablaze over an alleged plan by the police to shield a man suspected to have caused the alleged disappearance of a trader’s manhood.

The suspect had been dragged to the police station over the incident, and as the police tried to mediate in the case, youths in the community besieged the station and insisted that the suspect be released to them for jungle justice but the police refused, leading to the torching of the station.