Barely 24 hours after the presidency described Prof. Ango Abdullahi as a “General without troops,” the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has replied the presidency, saying, ‘my troops are millions of Nigerians who acknowledge the blatant failure of the General who claims troops to secure the country’.

The former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, sent his terse statement yesterday, dismissing the reaction of presidency.