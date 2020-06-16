Anambra Police Arrest Man for Physically Assaulting Nine-year-old Niece

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police authorities in Anambra State have arrested a 40-year-old man for brutally assaulting his niece of nine years, who sustained injuries in all parts of her body as a result of the assault.

The state police spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists in the state, said the man, Hillary Apeh, was arrested at 3-3 area of Onitsha on a tip off b- good spirited individuals in the neighborhood.

Haruna said: “On the June 14, 2020, at about 10 a.m., police operatives attached to 3-3 Police Station in Onitsha arrested one Hillary Apeh, 40, a male from Maryland Estates, Onitsha.

“The suspect brutally assaulted his niece, one Chioma Ogbu, 9, a female of the same address and inflicted several wounds on her body.”

He added that preliminary investigations showed that the suspect had on previous occasions physically abused the victim, and that there were scars all over the girl’s body as evidence.

“The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment while investigation is ongoing, after which, the suspect would be brought to book,” Haruna said.

It was however not clear what the offence of the girl was, but neighbours in the area told THISDAY that it was not the first time the child had been manhandled by the man.