Sponsors of Miyetti Allah Calling for War, Says Yoruba World Congress

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC), led by Professor Banji Akintoye, has raised the alarm that the sponsors of the Miyetti Allah are calling for war in Nigeria.

The organisation has also described a recent statement credited to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Mr. Bello Abdullahi Bodejo as patently odious and filthy vituperations of a demented megaphone of ignoble masters. YWC urged Nigerians to ignore the statement.

The Director of Communications, YWC, the umbrella body of Yoruba descents all over the world, Mr. Moses Jolayemi, in a statement issued yesterday, said “we have waited patiently in the last few days for a retraction of the highly explosive and inflammatory statement; that he was misquoted, as its often the case when people in public positions see the implications of what they said at the heat of the moment.

“Unfortunately, none of such has come. Having made a similar pronouncement almost exactly one year ago, it is becoming clearer that the attack dog is indeed working on a carefully crafted script. It goes without saying that his masters are determined and undaunted in their evil plot to plunge the country into a needless war.

“Ordinarily, the YWC would not respond to such imbecilities but considering the fact that the fellow in question may not be acting alone, we have decided to send him back to his masters that no part of Yoruba land will be ceded to any Fulani marauders under any guise and for any reason.

The Yoruba nation, according to Jolayemi, will however, resist every attempt by a small, ignoble clique of feudal jingoists to foist themselves on the rest of the country or annex the South-west.

“If other tribes so desire, they can allow their inheritance and indeed their ancestry to be obliterated by these elements who are clandestinely carrying out a carefully mapped ethnic cleansing agenda. But for the Yoruba, such ambition can only remain a mere phantasmagoria.

“It is curious that the federal government has not made any categorical statement denouncing such reckless and irresponsible statement, even when sister organisations like The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association (MACBAN) have strongly condemned the recent outburst, same way they reacted to similar ones in the past. Recent statements issued by the MACBAN Secretary, Mr. Baba Usman warning Miyetti Allah to desist from statements that are capable of destroying the fibre of the nation’s unity appear to us a welcome development that all hope may not have been lost”.

WYC said such condemnation is what is expected of any sane mind, and advised all Yoruba, wherever they are in the world to deploy their resources, material and intellectual, to join the call for a free and equitable country where no ethnic or religious group is lord over the others.

It also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call this rebellious arm of the Miyetti Allah to order to demonstrate that he is genuinely interested in the peace and unity of Nigeria and use his constitutional powers to stop any deviant fanning the embers of disunity in the country.

“The quiet and diplomatic disposition of the Yoruba race should not be taken for granted. As a common adage goes; the furtiveness of a tiger is not indicative of cowardice. We only hope that fact is understood and not otherwise”.