Nigeria Records Highest Daily Spike of 663 COVID-19 Cases

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 663 new cases of COVID-19, representing the highest so far confirmed in a single day in the country. This figure raises the tally to 13, 464.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 170 new cases, Ogun 108, Bauchi 69, Ebonyi 49, Edo 33, Rivers 30, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Jigawa 26 each, Delta 20, Anambra 17, Gombe and Kano 16 each, Imo 15, Abia 14, Borno and Oyo 11 each, Plateau eight, Kebbi and Kaduna six each, Ondo four, Niger and Katsina two each, while Osun, Ekiti and Kwara one each.

It said: “Nigeria has recorded a total of 13, 464 cases of COVID-19, 4,206 persons have been discharged, while 365 have died.”