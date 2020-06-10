Five Nigerian Players Celebrate Promotion to EFL with Rotherham

Five Nigeria-eligible players are in line to feature in the EFL Championship next season if they are retained by Rotherham United.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, Rotherham United, the club of the Nigeria-eligible players secured an automatic promotion place to the Championship after League One clubs voted by an overwhelming majority to formally end the season on Tuesday.

Based on points per game, the Millers finished second in the standings with 77.94 points, 8.77 less than Coventry City who were crowned champions of the division.

Former Manchester United defender Matthew Olosunde, ex-Flying Eagles invitee Freddie Ladapo, Nigerian-born midfielder Chiedozie Ogbene, central defender Michael Ihiekwe and Bristol City loanee, Hakeeb Adelakun are currently on the books of Rotherham United.

Ihiekwe was one of the standout players in League One in the cancelled season, amassing 33 appearances and scored two goals, while Ladapo finished the campaign as the fifth top scorer in the division with 14 goals in 31 games.

Olosunde notched up 32 games, Ogbene 25 and Adelakun 9 after joining on loan on January 9, 2020.

Super Eagles star Semi Ajayi was a key player for Rotherham United in the 2018-2019 campaign but had to end his association with the club after they were relegated to the third tier.