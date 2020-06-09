Six NDDC Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Six staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

The commission disclosed this on its Twitter handle yesterday.

The six staff were said to be attached to the office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh,

But Ojougboh was said to have tested negative for the disease.

“As NDDC headquarters staff undergo isolation and Covid19 screening, six of 33 staff members in the Office of the Executive Director (Projects), Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, have tested positive to Covid-19. However, Ojougboh tested negative,” the tweet read.

Earlier, the headquarters of the agency was shut down after the confirmation that Ibanga Bassey Etang, one of its directors, died from complications of COVID-19.