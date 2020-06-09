Senate Confirms Law Reform, NDIC Board Nominees

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai Audi as the Chairman of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission.

Also confirmed by the upper legislative chamber are two national commissioners for the Commission as well as two non-Executive Directors for the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The confirmed non-Executive Directors of the NDIC are Mrs. Diana Okonta (South-south); and Mrs Ya’ana Yaro (North-east).

The appointment of both nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions presented by its Chairman, Senator Uba Sani.

The confirmation of the Nigeria Law Reforms Commission nominees also followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in his presentation, recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari made the appointments pursuant to Section 2(1) and (2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act.

He added that the panel resolved to defer the screening of one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Chima, as a commissioner representing South-east on the Commission following his failure to appear before the committee.

“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, it should be stated that this Committee wrote the Presidential Liaison Officer (PLO) on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare, and requested him to present the nominees for screening.

“However, the Committee observed that one of the nominees, Hon. Ebele Chima, commissioner designate, representing South-east, was not presented to the Committee for the screening exercise. Accordingly, the screening of the nominee was deferred,” Opeyemi said.

The Senate, while adopting the recommendations of the Committee, thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Jummai A.M. Audi (North-central) as Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

It also confirmed Bassey Dan-Abia (South-south); and Hon. Mohammed B.O. Ibraheem (South-west) as commissioners.