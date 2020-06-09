Ekiti Assembly to Invite Fayose over Alleged Embezzlement of Funds

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The sixth Ekiti State House of Assembly yesterday celebrated one year of its inauguration, disclosing that the Assembly will invite former state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, at the appropriate time to make clarifications on some financial dealings he undertook during his reign in the state.

The Assembly clarified that a committee has been set up to discuss issue of invitation to Fayose, and that the summon will be extended to the former governor at the right time.

Invitation to Fayose on the passage of N10 billion supplementary budget 30 days to his exit on October 15, 2018, was discussed in the Assembly last year, which prompted the former governor to storm the Assembly complex uninvited in December 2019 to clarify issues, but he was resisted.

The Assembly also disclosed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) dominated legislature has passed 19 out of the 25 bills presented before it by the executive in the last one year.

As part of the activities marking the celebration, the Assembly passed a motion mandating the executive to rename Ekiti State Civic Centre under construction as John Kayode Fayemi Cultural Centre to honour the governor for his unwavering dedication to serve the Ekiti people.

The motion was moved by the lawmaker representing Moba 1, Hon. Adeyemi Ajibade, and seconded by his colleague from Ikole II, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, and adopted by the whole Assembly.

The Assembly was inaugurated by Fayemi on June 6, 2019, after which the lawmakers elected Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, representing Ikere constituency 1, and Hon. Hakeem Jamiu of Irepodun/ Ifelodun constituency II, as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

The lawmakers said: “Fayemi’s impacts have been felt in all the 133 towns in the state. He has done well even amid lean resources, and there must be a monument for which he would be remembered in our dear state.”