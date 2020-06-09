Borno Gov Revokes Allocation of Unoccupied Estate, Orders IDPs to Move in

By Michael Olugbode

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has revoked the allocation of an estate in Bama Local Government and ordered that the unoccupied estate be occupied by internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the council area of the state.

The estate, which comprises 100 units of two-bedroom houses, was built and named after Borno born oil magnate, Alhaji Muhammad Indimi, the owner of Oriental Energy Resources Limited.

The governor was apparently sad to find that the estate, which allocation was given over a year ago, had no occupiers when he paid a visit to Bama on Monday, which made him to immediately revoke all the allocations and ordered that they should be reallocated to IDPs who should subsequently moved in.

Zulum said since it was obvious that those given the houses do not need them, IDPs, many of whom live in government camps should be given instead.

The governor gave the order at the Shehu of Bama’s palace on Monday, where he spent the entire day looking out for the welfare of IDPs, and leading other government officials in the distribution of food and non food items to those in critical need.

“Borno State Government has revoked all allocations of houses at Indimi Estate. We cannot tolerate a situation were people claim ownership of those houses while they are living in Maiduguri. Your highness, kindly compile the list of IDPs from Jaudari village, all the houses should be allocated to them,” Zulum told his host, Shehu Umar Elkanemi.

Governor Zulum later supervised the distribution of relief materials to more than 25,000 IDPs and vulnerable members of the host community while in Bama.

The IDPs, which are now staying in Bama town, were mostly from villages sacked by insurgents in Banki, Gulumba, and Nguro Soye, all in Bama Local Government Area in Borno Central.

The governor told the displaced persons that: “I want to sympathize with you, you have been in a very difficult situation. The insurgents have displaced you from your houses and communities, without any means of livelihood.

“The food items you see here are jointly provided by the Borno State Government and the federal government. President Muhammadu Buhari is very compassionate about your plight, may almighty Allah bless him.”

The governor, also in Bama announced his administration’s plan to reopen three secondary schools in the local government to enable primary school pupils continue with their education.

He said: “I will soon come back to Bama. I will personally supervise the enrollment of students. We have to reopen Government Day Secondary School, the Mega School will also be converted to a Secondary School, while a Girls’ Secondary School will be cited in Shettimari Primary School temporarily.”

Zulum has equally informed the Shehu of Bama of government’s plan to resettle people back to Nguro-Soye and Banki towns, all in Bama Local Government.

“We shall insha Allah resettle Nguro Soye and Banki towns, our people in Menawo and Kirawa all in Cameroon will soon return to Banki,” Zulum said.