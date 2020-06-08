Unity Bank Promotes Financial Literacy

Unity Bank Plc said it recently unveiled the ‘One Minute Genius,’ (OMG), an educational gameshow to engage students as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day.

Over 120 winners are expected to emerge at the end of the 5-day contest that kicked off on June 1, 2020, and ran till last Friday.

According to a statement from the bank, the initiative underscores the bank’s belief in children.

“It connects with the Nigerian children’s aspirations and reinforces the importance of education as a vehicle to empower the child to succeed beyond their wildest dreams,” it added.

The contest was open to every child and student between the ages of 6 –12 years.

The idea was to enable the participant to improve their intelligent quotient and unleash the genius in them. The game was played as a blend of quizzes containing spelling Bee and Arithmetic questions.

The children that answered the questions correctly within the one-minute stipulated timeframe were rewarded with cash prizes.

Commenting on the initiative, Head, Retail and SME Banking, Unity Bank, Funwa Akinmade said: “The One Minute Genius gameshow is a participatory learning and reward contest aimed at motivating students towards subject mastery using a branch of reinforcement model.

“At Unity Bank, we continue to look for innovative ways to impact the next generation. This year has proved very challenging because the world battles a pandemic, but we must continue to make deliberate and conscious efforts to cater to the needs of our future generation.

“This gameshow provides an invaluable opportunity to engage the young minds creatively to provide stimulating learning opportunities despite the pandemic.”