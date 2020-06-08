NGO Seeks Justice for Rape Victims

By Kemi Olaitan

A non-governmental organisation, Let’s Talk Humanity Initiative (LTHI), has demanded justice for the victims of the rising cases of rape of young girls across the country, which has also led to the death of innocent girls.

The organisation specifically noted that the deaths of 22-year old student of University of Benin, Miss Uwa Omozuwa, and 18-year old student Institute of Agricultural Research and Training, Moore Plantation, Ibadan, Miss Barakat Bello, who were killed in their prime by rapists.

The Founder of the LTHI, Mrs. Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, expressed sadness over the rising spate of sexual violence in Nigeria and called on the government to rise up to the challenge of addressing the alarming trend of sexual violence in the country, noting that many of such cases were never properly investigated and prosecuted.

Ganduje-Ajumobi alleged that previous cases were swept under the carpet due to influence of those responsible for the act of sexual violence in the country.

She said: “There is an urgent need for us to strengthen our laws to ensure maximum punishment for rapists.

“On this note, I call on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately take a prompt action on the need to end rape culture in Nigeria and I also demand that the rapist-killers of Uwaila Omozuwa and Barakat Bello be immediately brought to book in order to serve as a deterrent to other rapists that are still lurking around and a template of justice for rape victims.”

The human rights advocate charged other NGOs to rise to the challenge of child abuse in the country, adding that, “there is the need for non-governmental organisations to start orientating young boys and men that rape is as grievous as murder. We call on other NGOs to join us in this fight against rape and child abuse.”

She equally urged the federal government to strengthen institutions saddled with the responsibility of child advocacy throughout the country in order to curb the menace of child abuse.