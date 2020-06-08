Music is the next crude oil – Fast-rising singer, Rich King*

Emmanuel Dinoke, popularly known as Rich King is one of the talented musical act who is making Nigeria proud globally.

His musical dexterity cut-across all and sundry.

Aside being a major player in one of the most competitive industry he also doubles as entrepreneur with investment in different sectors.

He is the CEO of RichKing Empire, a music record label that offer The upbringing of the upcoming artist to become superstar in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The Sapele Warri Delta State born creative singer is not leaving any stone unturned as he is ready to take over the music scene with his latest effort “Burst My Brain”.

The single official video shot by Rich King will drop any moment from now.

When the sonorous voice singer was asked to described his style of music and his views about the music industry, he said “Music is another crude oil if we have more investors like me. Aside the fact that I’m a versatile artiste, I’m also a music video director and I also have a record label where I invest in other talents too. Davido, 2baba and Burna Boy remains my role models.” He concluded

