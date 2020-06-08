Covid-19: Nasarawa Receives Five Trucks of Food Items from FG

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Nasarawa State Government Monday received five trucks of food items as palliatives from the federal government.

The food items, which comprise three trucks of rice, one truck each of tinned tomatoes and groundout oil, were meant to be distributed to vulnerable persons across the state to cushion the hardship brought about by movement restrictions put in place to curb the further spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of the food items included 1,800 bags of rice, 2,500 cartons of Tomapep and 600 kegs of groundout oil to be distributed to the poor, vulnerable and people living with disabilities.

Receiving the palliatives on behalf of the state government, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, thanked the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Faruq, for the gesture, promising to distribute the items to the targeted beneficiaries.

Akabe also appreciated the efforts of both the federal and state governments in facing one of the deadliest challenges confronting the world at the moment, reiterating the support of the state government in the fight against Covid-19.

The delegation from the federal government was led by the Director, Legal Services of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Mrs. Laurat Ajima Elayo, who represented the minister.