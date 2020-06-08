CACOVID Donates N250m Medical Equipment to Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has described as indispensable roles being played by the private sector led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) in the fight against the pandemic, saying the initiative of the private sector group was well thought out.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, was speaking at weekend during the handover of medical equipment worth N250 million to the state at the Saki Isolation Centre in the state.

He assured the group that when completed, the coronavirus treatment facility in Saki area of the state would be an improvement of the one existing in Olodo area of Ibadan.

Some of the equipment donated included lead ECG electrode, heavy duty apron, autoclave, auto syringe pump, biohazard bag, blood warmer, centrifuge (refrigerator), defibrillators (AED) and portable ultrasound imaging.

Others are mobile digital x-ray unit, face shield, protective goggles, hospital gown, oxygen cylinders, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrator, oxygen regulators, nebuliser, kidney dish, patient multiparameter monitor, stretcher, suction devices among others.

Makinde explained that the Saki isolation centre to be completed and inaugurated soon would be for both treatment and research, adding that the facility will have provision for observatory, isolation and treatment.

He thanked the CACOVID team for the initiative and donations, assuring them that all the facilities are to be deployed to the Saki isolation centre because of the peculiarities of the axis which serve as a border town with some neighbouring West African countries.

While appreciating the CACOVID team for the donations, former Chief Medical Director of University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Temitope Alonge, a member of the Oyo state Task force on COVID-19, in his remarks described all the equipment donated as ‘appropriate’ for the treatment pattern being followed in the state in the fight against COVID-19.

Alonge said: “What thrilled me is that the CACOVID team took cognisance of the disease pattern that we are managing and decided to provide equipment that are appropriate. On many occasions, people have made donations that are good on paper but in terms of usefulness, probably not as good.

“But what they have done is to provide everything from the most mundane to the expensive ventilators which are all going to be utilised for the management of this disease.”

Speaking while making the donation, the CACOVID team leader in charge of Oyo and Osun State, Dr. Timothy Aroowogun, said the objective of the donation of the equipment is to “support the state government in eliminating COVID-19, help the citizens and also help the health care workers to contain the pandemic in the state.”