Obanikoro Mourns Senator Muniru Muse

Former Minister of State for Defense and Foreign Affairs, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro has condoled with the family of late Senator Muniru Muse.

The late Muse was a former Chairman of Apapa Local Government and represented Lagos Central Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011.

In a condolence message sent to the media on Tuesday, Senator Obanikoro described him as a statesman and a role model.

According to him, he was an epitome of simplicity and was strongly committed to the development and growth of Lagos.

“With a heavy heart, I commiserate with the immediate family and people of Lagos on the demise of a stateman and role model, Senator Muniru Muse.

“Throughout his life, Sen Muniru Muse was an epitome of simplicity with a strong commitment to the growth of our people in Lagos and Nigeria.

“As a person he was noble. As a politician, he was selfless. There is no doubt that he will be sorely missed.”