NDDC Confirms Positive Status of Deceased Director

Peter Uzoho

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday confirmed that its late Executive Director, Mr. Ibanga Bassey Etang tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued yesterday by the NDDC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Mr.Charles Obi Odili, the commission disclosed that it has been consulting with the family of Etang who passed away in the early hours of Thursday, May 28, 2020.

According to the commission, the family has authorised it to announce that the late executive director tested positive to COVID-19.

“The Rivers State Ministry of Health has written to the commission to also confirm the cause of death resulting from complications attributable to COVID-19. The ministry has, therefore, directed the commission to order all management staff to go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days with effects from today, while seeking the cooperation of the organisation in tracing staff and contractors who have had close contact with the deceased. During the meeting with the family, they expressed fervent desire, that the death of the Executive Director should not be politicised, wishing to be left alone to mourn with dignity. This also is the position of the commission,” the statement explained.