Mayweather Offers to Pay for George Floyd’s Funeral

Former five-division world champion, Floyd Mayweather, has offered to cover the funeral costs for George Floyd, who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police.

Protests have been held in the US and worldwide after Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being pinned down by white police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with his murder.

Several US reports say Floyd’s family have accepted Mayweather’s offer.

A “distraught” Mayweather, 43, will pay for funeral services in Houston – George’s hometown – Minnesota and Charlotte.

His family are also looking to hold a fourth funeral, which Mayweather has also offered to cover, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, told ESPN.

“Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years.”