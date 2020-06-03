Infectious Disease Bill: House to Sue CUPP over $10m Bribery Allegation

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives at the plenary yesterday resolved to institute legal action against the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) over the allegation it made ‘that its members collected a $10 million bribe from Bill Gates to pass the Control of Infectious Disease Bill’.

The resolution followed the consideration and approval of the report laid by the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on the bribery allegations, Hon. Henry Nwawuba.

Hon. Gibeon Goroki, standing in for Nwawuba, noted that the report is the result of a resolution of the House, as the invited party refused to show up for the investigative hearing to substantiate his claims, stating that the matter was already under litigation.

In light of this, the committee recommends to refer the matter to the appropriate security agencies for criminal investigation and activate processes for requisite redress against CUPP spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

“The House to institute a legal action for criminal libel, misinformation and criminal defamation of character with the appropriate institutions against Ugochinyere of the CUPP,” and urged media organisations to ensure due diligence in research and investigative journalism especially when dealing with matters and issues that could lead to a breach of the peace in the polity.

Meanwhile, ahead of the first anniversary of the ninth House of Representatives, The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has directed the committees’ chairmen of the House to submit their committees’ action plan for the ninth Assembly, as well as their committee reports on their activities and oversight reports to the office of the Speaker before June 9, 2020.

The House, thereafter, adjourned plenary till June 4, 2020, following a motion for adjournment moved by the leader of the House, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa.