Ikpeazu’s Two Aides Test Positive for COVID-19

Tobi Soniyi

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, his wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, and all members of Abia’s first family have tested negative for COVID -19.

A statement that was personally signed by Ikpeazu reads: “Leading this battle from the front as your governor, I and all members of the first family subjected ourselves to COVID-19 tests on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and the results came out negative yesterday.

“Unfortunately, results of two of my aides who also subjected themselves to COVID-19 tests were positive while others turned in negative results. We are confident that within days, the currently asymptomatic positive patients who are now isolated will be successfully nursed back to good health, with God on our side.”

Ikpeazu said that the new phase of the fight against COVID-19 in Abia would require massive testing of citizens to achieve at least 10% per cent coverage of our population at the initial stage of the exercise.

“To this end, the state epidemiologist has been directed to work out modalities for case searches using sample population size of between 30 to 250 persons, in some densely populated local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Meanwhile, we cannot win and save lives as long as we continue to stigmatise our patients. Let me put it on record that statistics show that far more people recover from the virus than those who pass away from it,” he said.

The governor also directed all local government chairmen and their deputies in the state to present themselves for COVID-19 test and thereafter isolate themselves pending the release of their test results.

“I urge all citizens and residents to eschew rumor mongering and get involved in the battle against COVID-19. Take responsibility because Abia is ready to win this battle with all hands on deck,” Ikpeazu said.