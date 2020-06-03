Court Adjourns Suit Seeking to Stop APC’s Direct Primary in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A Federal High Court sitting in Benin-city, Edo State, yesterday reserved legal arguments on an exparte motion seeking to prevent the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress and the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from using direct primaries to elect the state governorship candidate of the party till next week Monday.

Joined in the suit is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Factional state Deputy Chairman of the party, Pastor Kenneth Asemokhai, and a governorship aspirant of the party, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen, who approached the court, are seeking to restrain the APC from adopting the direct mode of primaries, citing the COVID-19 and the 2018 APC NEC resolution as the ground for their action.

According to the plaintiffs, who were represented by John Odubela (SAN), APC constitution provides that the states should suggest mode of primaries to the NWC, and that they have suggested indirect primaries in which 4,000 delegates would participate with 500 delegates representing each ward.

An argument, however, ensued when defendants’ lawyers led by H. O Ogbodu (SAN) appeared in the matter and demanded to be served the motion papers.

Consequently, the presiding Judge, Justice M.D Umar, declined to grant the exparte motion, instead, gave the defendants three days to file their papers to show cause why the injunction should not be granted, and adjourned the case till next week Monday.