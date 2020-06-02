PDP Asks Bello to Apologise to Kogi People for Misleading Them

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has asked Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to apologise to the people of the state for misleading them on COVID-19.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement, while reacting to the declaration of lockdown in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state following an alleged index case, said the governor needs to apologise to the people for not allowing COVID-19 test and for not providing the desired leadership since the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

Ologbondiyan, who hails from Kabba Bunu LGA, said the governor needs to apologise for mounting his treadmill and shadow boxing with COVID-19 when he was expected to lead the campaign against the pandemic.

He disclosed that the governor did not show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state, saying as a governor, he ought to apologise for also not funding even the committee he set up to fight the virus, and for not providing palliatives to the people like was done in other states.

The PDP spokesman said the machinery has been put in place to monitor the lockdown and to see that Bello provides palliative to the people during the period, lamenting that while other states took advantage of the COVID-19 to improve their health facilities and infrastructure, that could not be said of Kogi State.

He urged the people of Kabba Bunu to be strengthened by the fact that measures would be put in place for their safety and well-being, describing COVID-19 as a global pandemic and not a death sentence.