Nigeria Has Second-highest COVID-19 Burden in Africa, Says WHO

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria now has the second highest burden of COVID-19 in Africa, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Stating this on its Twitter handle, @WHOAFRO, on Tuesday, the WHO Regional Office for Africa said COVID-19 cases on the continent had risen to over 150, 000, with South Africa leading the pack with 34,357 infections and 705 deaths, while Nigeria has 10,578 cases and 299 deaths.

It said: “There are over 150,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 63,000 recoveries and 4,200 deaths. South Africa and Nigeria have the highest reported cases on the continent. Algeria is third with 9,513 confirmed cases and 661 deaths. Ghana is fourth with 8,070 reported cases and 36 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 6,397 confirmed cases and 191 deaths.”

The report said Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said Lesotho had only two confirmed cases with zero death, Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 25 confirmed cases with no death